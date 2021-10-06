<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/DSC_0412.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="365" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83484" \/>\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/DSC_0422.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="324" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83485" \/>\r\n\r\nThe kick-off event of Pocahontas County\u2019s Bicentennial Celebration took place Friday night at Discovery Junction with a concert hosted by Huntersville Historical Traditions. \r\n\r\nDuring the event, the Bicentennial Committee, represented by Bob Sheets, left photo, delivered a time capsule to HHT; Helena Gondry read her\u00a0original poem, \u201cPocahontas;\u201d the Chamber of Commerce, represented by Melodie Wallace, right photo, presented the Community Involvement Award to Bill Jordan, and Mud Hole Control and the Bing Brothers and Jake Krack entertained an appreciative crowd. Photos courtesy of Phillip Cobb
