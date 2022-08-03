Monda L. Mason, 84, of Paden City, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Genesis of New Martinsville.

Born on September 30, 1937, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Anna Landis Buzzard.

Monda was a former bank teller and was a greeter at Myers Funeral Home, where she was lovingly referred to as “Grandma Monda.”

She enjoyed reading and watching Hallmark movies.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thurman Shinaberry.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Lou) Buettner, of Paden City, and Karen (Steve) McCoy, of Hillsboro; brother, Gray Shinaberry, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Brian McKeever of Glasgow, Kentucky, Eric McKeever, of New Martinsville, Lance (Karen) McKeever, of Morgantown, Devin (Sherry) McCoy, of Shady Springs, and Abby (Zac) Casto of Parkersburg; and great-grandchildren, Carter McKeever, Silas McKeever, Anna McKeever, Sienna McKeever, Braxton McKeever, Kallie McKeever, Ryker Casto, Rowan Casto and Brier McCoy.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.

Myers Funeral Home is honored to handle Grandma Monda’s services.