Cindy Sandeno

Contributing Writer

Enjoy live music. Create unique art. Learn about Woodturning and make a vase. Meet West Virginia snakes. Enter our Hop ‘N’ Go Horse Races. Get Fairy Hair extensions. Score specials at downtown businesses!

Do it all First Friday, August 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Head down to Discovery Junction – located next to the Opera House – this Friday for an evening of fun, friends, music and art.

The Dark Matters will be taking the Discovery Junction Stage at 5:30 p.m., and it is going to be intense. The Dark Matters is a full-on soul band: horns, organ, voices, heavy riffs from the guitar, a driving bass line and drums, with a sound rooted in late ‘60s Memphis.

We will also be offering a really cool art experience. Woodworker Stan Cook will demonstrate how to use a lathe and hand tools to create beautiful wood pieces that are artistic as well as useful. Stan will give you the chance to make your own small wood vase. Sharp tools are involved, so a minimum age of 12 is required for this activity and anyone under 18 will require guardian permission and supervision. Stan is a member of the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op, and he believes that art can invigorate the soul.

Did you catch that was our second reference to soul?

Another special offering at the August First Friday event is a chance to get fairy hair extensions. Fairy hair is thin, colorful, iridescent strands that attach to a single strand – or a few strands – of your actual hair. Once applied, the strands can last for days, weeks or even months. They usually fall out when your actual hair does. We felt like we needed a little sparkle at this event.

People of all ages can stop by the Marlinton United Methodist Church’s activity booth to make a fun and free craft. You can make a 3D emoji or sand art. Every month, these UMC ladies have brought creative crafts and this month will be no exception! You can find this booth set up right next to the splash pad.

After you finish these fun activities, you can make your way over to Roy Moose to meet live snakes. Roy is a fantastic presenter, and he will offer a chance to gently touch or even hold some of our West Virginia snakes.

There will be a lot happening in the “Kid’s Zone,” an area with hands-on games for the young at heart. This month will feature inflatable Hop ‘N’ Go Horse Races. Saddle up your buckaroos. This is going to be a lot of hopping and bopping fun.

The splashpad will be open and the Pocahontas County Farmers Market will be set up from 3 to 6 p.m. You’ll be able to purchase fresh, locally grown produce, listen to live music, create art and learn about snakes – all at Marlinton’s First Friday.

The Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op will have a “paint by number” mural set up and everyone is welcome to help paint. Or you can help complete portions of mosaics which will be a permanent part of the flower beds outside the Railroad Depot. These free art opportunities do not require any previous experience and all materials will be supplied.

Come on downtown to join us at our August First Friday Celebration. Each event is different, but they are all fabulous.

Stroll, shop and shake the night away.