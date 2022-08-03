Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At the July 26 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, superintendent Terrence Beam announced that the West Virginia School Building Authority approved a $1million Major Improvement Plan (MIP) grant which will be used to replace the roof and upgrade the boiler at Marlinton Elementary School.

In addition to those upgrades, director of maintenance Ron Hall informed the board that there is a 90 percent probability that three of the four schools will have air conditioning installed, and he is working to get funding for the fourth school.

During the updates portion of the meeting, the board heard from concerned parent Breanne Hummel, who asked to discuss safety issues at the schools. Hummel asked if it is possible for the board to seek funding for security officers or if the board would approve to allow retired veterans to volunteer as security officers.

“I know that we live in a pretty rural area, but we can’t keep using that as an excuse that something will never happen,” she said. “We may only have a population of around nine thousand, but the response time of our first responders can be lengthy so if we had some sort of security, I know I would feel more comfortable. I know a lot of other parents would feel comfortable sending their kids to school.”

Hall, who is also director of school safety, said he wasn’t sure of the legality of allowing volunteers to be security officers, but said he is always on the look out for grants which are specific to school safety.

“As far as putting people in our schools, I don’t know if the state has approved such measures – kind of deputizing people in our schools,” he said. “We tried the deputies at one time in our schools, but the problem was we were sharing them, so when they had a call, they had to leave, so it just didn’t work out.”

Hall said safety measures have been taken as far as installing security cameras and security doors in all the schools. He added that all schools have a crisis response plan and have gone through training with Homeland Security in case an incident does occur.

The board thanked Hummel for sharing her concerns and said it will continue to look for ways to keep the students and facilities safe.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:

• To give notice that pursuant to WV Code 18-5-2, the election to fill a vacancy for the unexpired term in the office of the County Board of Education, northern or southern districts, will be on the ballot for the General Election to be held November 8.

• Memorandum of Understanding between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Community Care of West Virginia, Inc., to provide healthcare services in the School Based Health Care Center facilities at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Marlinton Elementary School, Marlinton Middle School and Pocahontas County High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Agreement between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation regarding the use and funding of the Wellness Center, effective July 1, 2022 and continuing until June 30, 2023.

• West Virginia University Research Corporation, Independent Contractor, Services Agreement, to reimburse Pocahontas County Board of Education for substitute teacher(s) coverage for Fellows participating in the Mountaineer Mathematics Masters Teachers (M3T) approved project events requiring classroom coverage, up to $2,000.

• Memorandum of Understanding between West Virginia Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition and Pocahontas County Schools, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

• WVDE National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Snack Agreement. Addendum with Pocahontas County Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Roll-over the bid from Prairie Farms Dairy, now United Dairy, for purchasing dairy products for the schools, per the terms of the 2021-2022 bid, for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Roll-over the bids from Tri-County Wholesale Produce, per the terms of the 2019-2020 bid for the 2022-2023 school year.

• To remain in conjunction with the Country Roads Cooperative in the successful bid with Gordon Food Services/HPS, per terms of the 2021-2022 bid agreement, annual membership fee bing $1,958 for the 2022-2023 school year.

• To increase extra milk prices from 40 cents to 50 cents for the 2022-2023 school year.

• To purchase on Blue Bird gasoline powered 77-passenger Vision conventional school bus for Pocahontas County Schools at $100,365.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Schools and Diana Smith, Certified School Psychologist, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, per the terms of the contract.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Melanie Mason, PT, effective August 15 through June 30, 2023, per the terms of the contract.

• Contract between Pocahontas County Board of Education and Leslie Goodall, effective August 15 through June 30, 2023, per the terms of the contract.

• Dr. Sue E. Hollands- worth to continue as the Pocahontas County Board of Education representative on the Southern Educational Services Cooperative (SESC) Committee for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

• H. Samuel Gibson to continue as the Pocahontas County Board of Education representative on the West Virginia Extension Office Committee for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

• Morgan G. McComb to continue as the Pocahontas County Board of Education representative on the Day Report Committee for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

• The following 2022-2023 sports gender classifications, per West Virginia Department of Education: Boys sports – baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field; girls sports – basketball, soccer, softball, track and field; co-ed sports – band, cheerleading, football and golf.

• The following revised Neola policies: po1240 – Evaluation of the Superintendent; po2111 – Parent and Family Engagement; po3120.12 – Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage; po3122.01 – Drug-Free Workplace; po4115 – Job Descriptions; po5113 – Open Enrollment for Nonresident Students; po5130 – Withdrawal from School; po5140 – Motor Vehicle Driver’s License Restrictions; po5200 – Attend- ance; po5330 – Use of Medications; po5330.02 – Self-Administered Medication and Epinephrine Use; po5331 – Administration of Opioid Antagonists; po5335 – Care and Students with Chronic Health Conditions; and po6320 – Purchases.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Employment of Kimberly I. Jordan as secretary II/accountant II at Marlinton Elementary School, at state basic pay, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 215 days.

• Employment of Erin K. Murphy as teacher of English/language arts at Marlinton Middle School, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 200 days.

• Employment of Krystal D. Lewis as itinerant teacher of special education, multi-categorical/autism at Marlinton Middle School, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 200 days.

• Employment of Sally J. Logan as itinerant teacher of CTE/career exploration at Marlinton Middle School and Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 200 days.

• Requested transfer of Evan E. Rose as school bus operator for Pocahontas County School from his current run to a new run, at state minimum salary, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment remains 200 days.

• Requested transfer of Joseph M. Judy as school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools from his current run to a new run, at state minimum salary, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment remains 200 days.

• Employment of Forrest L. Mullenax as school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum salary, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, term of employment is 200 days.

• Employment of Haley G. Cummins as itinerant special education classroom aide/ bus aide at Marlinton Middle School, at state basic pay, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 200 days.

• Employment of Erin Baldwin and Kristi Tankersley as Battle of the Books coordinators – summer program – for Pocahontas County Schools, at daily rate of pay, up to 14 days as needed, retroactive to June 21 through August 5. Wages are contingent upon actually working the Battle of the Books summer program position. Paid holidays are not part of the contract.

• Employment of Michelle Murphy, Peggy Owens, Nicole Rose-Taylor and Jeanette Wagner as teacher of early literacy initiative – summer program – for Pocahontas County Schools, at daily rate of pay, up to 10 days as needed, retroactive to five weeks during June 21 through August 5, up to two days per week with two additional days scheduled for preparatory instruction. Wages are contingent upon actually working the early literacy initiative summer program position. Paid holidays are not part of the contract.

• Annual classification of the following supervisory aides effective for the 2022-2023 school year: Amber R. Arbogast, Susan M. Armstrong, Tonja S. Armstrong, Kimberly Beverage, Katie Broce, Dottie Chestnut, Sarah Cover, Haley Cummins, Rebecca A. Davis, Carrie L. Hickman, Renee Hill, Karrie B. Jack, Tomma Johnson, Cynthia Landis, TaBeatha J. McCoy, Jessica Oxier, Carolyn Pennington, Tammy Rider, Michelle Ryder, Heather D. Simmons, Felicia L. Smith and Tina M. Tracy.

• Employment of the following as substitute aides for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year at needed, in order of seniority: Kathleen Holzman-Henry, Shelby Snead Bennett, Sommer Hickman, Jennifer Nicole Brock, Amanda McCarty, Tiffany Long, Kristi Dinkins, Elizabeth Hefner, Rebecca Peteete, Diane Arbogast, Kristine Sharp, Kaitlyn Sharp, Teresa Kloeker, Dottie Shamblin and Lia Rich.

• Employment of the following as substitute cooks for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Amanda McCarty, Laurie Corbin, Goldie Greene, Sandra McCarty, Kristine Sharp, Pippi Miller, Kristi Dinkins and Holly Beverage.

• Employment of the following as substitute custodians for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Roger D. Irvine, Timothy Wade, Greg Rich, George J. Jaharias, Kevin Thompson and Holly Beverage.

• Employment of the following as substitute school bus operators for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Daryl Shinaberry, Thomas Madison, Shawn K. Ervine, F. Herbert Barlow, Kevin Thompson, Donald McNeel and Kenneth “Buster” Varner. Emergency Use Only: Duane Gibson, Jamie Walker, Ian Bennett, Justin Taylor and James Chaney.

• Employment of the following as substitute secretaries/accountants for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Staci Jo Dunn, Joann V. Estep, Susan Ray, Teresa Rhea, Diane Arbogast and Lisa Rich.

• Employment of the following as substitute maintenance for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Roger D. Irvine, Richard Dunbrack, Timothy Wade, Greg Rich, George Jaharias and Shawn Ervine.

• Employment of Jamie Walker as substitute mechanic, emergency use only, for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed.

• Employment of the following as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, based on degree and experience, for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed: Daniel J. Ahern, M. Susan Arbogast, Michelle L. Arbogast, Margaret Baker, Penny S. Beam, P. Erwin Berry IV, Kay E. Blackshire, Ross David Boss, Thomas Boothe, William Brown, Staci J. Dunn, Earl D. Friel, Patricia A. Heinemann, David T. Holcomb, Deborah A. Irvine, Cheryl R. Jonese, Judith A. Kane, Jay V. Miller, Cheryl L. Nelson, Alyssa Nottingham, Susan Ray, Teresa Rhea, Lucy M. Rittenhouse, Shannon Rittenhouse, Nicole Rose-Taylor, Dottie Shamblin, Virginia Shaw, Elaine Sheets, Robert A. Sheets, Sharla Sherman, Christin D. Shinaberry, Shenda Smith, Jean O. Srodes, Susan K. Streisel, June Taylor, Linda H. VanReenen, Alesia Wayne, Katherine Workman and Rosanne Zeni. Emergency Use Only: Shannon Barkley-Bircher, Cora Lee Carpenter, Sara E. Hamilton and Kristi A. Hamons.

• Employment of the following coaches at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2022-2023 season, at the supplement indicated. Note: All positions are contingent upon proper certification and/or licensure and sufficient number of players to make a team: Shannon Arbogast as head boys and girls soccer coach, $5,500; Allen Taylor as assistant girls basketball coach, volunteer; Joshua Abbott as boys and girls track coach, $1,125; Shannon Arbogast as MMS head girls basketball coach, $1,125; and Devan E. Gum as assistant cheerleading coach, volunteer.

• Resignation of Kathy L. Mason as assistant boys basketball coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 athletic season.

• Resignation of Mark A. Landis as seventh and eighth grade assistant football coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 athletic season.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, August 16, at 6 p.m., in the board of education conference room.