The Pocahontas County Health Department will host a COVID-19 drive-through <strong><u>Moderna<\/u><\/strong> Booster Clinic Tuesday, November 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the ARC building parking lot on Second Avenue in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nIf you received the Moderna vaccine and are 65 years of age or older, or have underlying health conditions or are 18 years of age and older and are at risk for COVID due to your work environment, you are eligible for this booster.\r\n\r\nCall the health department at 304-799-4154 to schedule an appointment.\r\n\r\nThere will be a limited number of doses available.
