[caption id="attachment_83668" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/1.-Dark-Sky.-Watoga-Dam.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="898" class="size-full wp-image-83668" \/> Watoga Dam offers an accessible and eye-opening experience to view the grandeur of the night sky. Photo courtesy of Jesse Thornton[\/caption]\r\n\r\nInternational Dark Sky Association\r\n\r\nThe International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) awarded Watoga State Park in West Virginia with official Dark Sky Park status October 18, 2021.\u00a0 The adjacent Calvin Price State Forest and nearby Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park also jointly received Dark Sky Park designations as part of Watoga\u2019s application due to their close proximity. All are managed by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. \r\n\r\nWatoga State Park will be the center of Dark Sky programming and activities for all three areas. Watoga, Cal Price and Droop Mountain Battlefield encompass 19,869 acres of public land in Pocahontas County and are receiving the first official International Dark Sky Place designations in the state of West Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe welcome Watoga State Park, Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park with open arms, as they now not only represent the state of West Virginia in our Dark Sky Places Program, but are also raising awareness for one of the largest and darkest sky-sheds within the eastern United States,\u201d proclaimed Ruskin Hartley, IDA\u2019s Executive Director.\r\n\r\nIn order to earn this international honor, the Watoga State Park Foundation\u2019s (WSPF) Board approved the pursuit of IDA\u2019s certification in 2018.\u00a0 Board members Mary Dawson and Louanne Fatora obtained grant funding to cover the costs of light fixture replacement throughout the entire park.\u00a0 They then engaged volunteer astronomers to take measurements of the quality of their night skies over the course of a full year, held several educational dark sky events, and engaged in a collaborative effort with community partners.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWatoga State Park Foundation is happy to have been instrumental in the pursuit of the recently approved Dark Sky Park certifications for Watoga State Park, Cal Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield,\u201d Watoga State Park Foundation president John Goodwin said. \u201cDue to the diligence of two WSPF board members, our many sensitive animal species will live and thrive in their accustomed darkness just as their ancestors did, free from artificial light pollution.\u00a0 \r\n\r\n\u201cWatoga State Park now offers many new educational programs for its guests, as well as opportunities to study the heavens, nocturnal creatures and the newly discovered synchronous fireflies.\u00a0 This is a new and exciting time for the park and visitors.\u00a0 Not only can the park offer activities during the day, but now they can offer activities at night.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nWatoga State Park Foundation and Park staff would like to thank the many individuals and organizations who supported the application for the Dark Sky Park designation.\r\n\u00a0\r\nAbout IDA\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe IDA established the International Dark Sky Places (IDSP) conservation program in 2001 to recognize excellent stewardship of the night sky. Designations are based on the quality of the night skies, stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach. Since the program began, more than 180 Dark Sky Parks, Reserves, Sanctuaries, Communities, Urban Night Sky Places and Dark Sky Friendly Developments have received International Dark Sky Place designations.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe International Dark-Sky Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Tucson, Arizona, advocates for the protection of the nighttime environment and dark night skies by educating policymakers and the public about night sky conservation and promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. More information about IDA and its mission may be found at https:\/\/www.darksky.org
