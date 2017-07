Melinda Kay Gibson, age 57, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017, at University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. A graveside service was held Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Rachel Shepherd officiating.

