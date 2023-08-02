Mildred Virginia Lambert Johnston, 88, of Bartow, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Born September 1, 1935, in Thornwood, she was a daughter of the late Tracey Lambert and Sally Starks Lambert.

Mildred was a secretary for Johnston Logging and Trucking, Inc. and was a member of the Thornwood Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell R. Johnston; daughter, Polly Johnston Tingler; son, Mark Odell Johnston; two brothers, Lowell Lambert and Virgil Lambert; and a sister, Bonnie Lambert Stull.

She is survived by a son, Jay and Crystal Johnston; daughter, Ann and Del Helmick; daughter-in-law, Rose Johnston; grandchildren, Derek Johnston, Corey Johnston, Jesse Johnston, Ella Johnston, Jerrod Cook, Lara Cook, Rachel Kesne, Jacob Johnston, Marie Johnston, and Kristina and Chuck Bennett; great-grandchildren, Marshall Isaiah Kes-ner, Avalene Johnston, Paisley Lambert, Coleman Shifflet, Kacey Bennett and Ivy Bennett; one great-great-grandchild, Nova Smith; six sisters, Dorothy Warner, Thelma Smith (Mark), Barbara Ryder, Marilyn Lambert (Dale), Susie Lambert, Sally Lovelace (Chester); one brother, Otis Allen Lambert.

Funeral service was held Monday, July 31, 2023, at Thornwood Community Church with Pastor Carl Radcliff and Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial was in Lambert Cemetery.

