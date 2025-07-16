Jane Rutledge Jessee Sharp passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the age of 83. On Saturday, August 16, 2025, we will remember and celebrate a life full of love, creativity and adventure, according to her specific wishes.

Jane asked that there be no formal service. Rather, she asked that family and friends be given the opportunity to quietly remember their time with her while her favorite music plays.

From 1 to 3 p.m., the urn containing her ashes will lie in front of the altar at Marlinton Presbyterian Church as the music of Bach, Pachelbel, Handel, Brahms and Mendelssohn plays. All are welcome to visit at any time during the two hours and stay as long as you would like. Refreshments will be available.

Following the time of remembrance at the church, we will visit several locations around Marlinton of particular importance to Jane. All are welcome to join us for this trek, as well.