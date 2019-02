Michael “Mike” Riley, age 69, of Middle River, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Mike was born July 17, 1949, in Arbovale. He was a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Rocks Riley; a son, Joseph Riley, and wife, Jennifer; grandchild, Tyler Riley; and three half-brothers, Bernard George Alexander, Charles Alexander and Larry Alexander.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 3 p.m. at the VFW on Ebenezer Road in Middle River, Maryland.