Lake William Sutton, of Cripple Creek, Colorado, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 2, 2019, with his family at his bedside.

Lake was born April 21, 1930.

He will be forever known as a legend in his beloved hometown of Cripple Creek, Colorado. He fulfilled a lifelong career in construction. He loved the mountains, music, hunting and horses. He was a friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Betty Sutton; and a daughter, Cindy.

He is survived by his children, Kathy, Clay, Adam and Shane; grandchildren, Shannon, Melissa, Seth, Chelsi, Desere, Amanda, Heather and Allen; several great-grandchildren; and longtime friend and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kincaid, and wife, JoAnn.

Per his request, no service was held.