Hershel Audrey Mullins, age 81 of Philo, Ohio, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Born August 31, 1937, in Frost, he was a son of the late Audrey Scott and Edith Virginia Cain Mullins.

Hershel was a United States Air Force Veteran and a laborer for steel works. He was of the Baptist faith, a member of the VFW, American Legion and Lockbourne Masonic Lodge #232 F&AM in Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Mullins; and two brothers, Maynard and Jimmy Mullins.

He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Lynch, of Great Falls, Virginia; two sons, Hershel Scott Mullins, and wife, Terry, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Stanley Clarendon Vint, and wife, Laurinda, of Kirkersville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Miles, Tuscany, Saxon, Dylan, Logan and Deanna; and great-granddogs, Jax, Woody and Buck.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 15, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Military Graveside Rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

