Michael Bedford McLaughlin, age 58, of Dunmore, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and close friends.

Born February 11, 1961, he was a son of Jane McLaughlin and the late Ralph McLaughlin.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his life partner, Phyllis Richeal.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Megan Gunter, Michelle McLaughlin and Michael Weaver; siblings Sherry Chestnut (Pete), Jeff McLaughlin (Katrina), Clint Johnson (Malea) and Heather Hamilton (Tony); six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, his body has been donated to the WVU Human Registry for Science.

