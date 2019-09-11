Robert Delano “Bob” Blake, age 85, of Linden, Virginia, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Born May 18, 1934, in Kemberly, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Phobea Ocelia Tuck Blake.

Bob was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Oklahoma, A.F. & A. M. Mannford Lodge 515 and a 50-year 32nd degree Master Mason. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, 32nd degree of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the Order of the Eastern Star Randolph Chapter 74 Elkins. He previously served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School and Bible Study at the Church of the Brethren in Elkins, where he was baptized August 29, 1982, by Pastor Walter H. Blough.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Merlene Lowe Blake; two brothers, William Earl Blake and Donald Lee Blake; two sisters, Glynda Mae Blake Anglis and Clydice Ellene Blake Williams; a grandson, Brendon Sullins; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Blake and Shirley Blake; and two brothers-in-law, Edward Anglis and George Williams

He is survived by his wife, Okareta “Rita” Powers Weese Blake, of Linden, Virginia; a daughter, Kyle M. Blake Snyder, of San Antonio, Texas; three step-daughters, Joanie C. Sullins, of Linden, Virginia, Brenda M. Alvarado, (Johnny), of Elkins, and Kareta L. Weese, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two grandchildren, Taylor Raye Snyder and Brooke M. Snyder, both of San Antonio, Texas; six step-grandchildren, Sacheen DeVaney, (Ryan), of Nottingham, Maryland, Jeramie Alvarado, (Rachel), of Wheeling, Joseph Austin, (Tara), of Buckhannon, Michael Sullins, (Nikki), of Shenandoah, Virginia, and Ryan Helmick and Kristopher Helmick, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; 15 great-grandchildren; one special great-grandson, Reuben DeVaney, who shared Bob’s birthday and always celebrated the day with him; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.