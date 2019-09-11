Demetria A. Biggs Moore, age 85, of Marlinton, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born June 29, 1934, at Hinton, she was a daughter of the late Henry H. and Carrie Nancy McCall Biggs.

Demetria was a homemaker and was a longtime member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Moore; a son, Richard L. Moore; a grandson, Scotty Moore; and a sister, Henrietta J. Broyles.

She is survived by her husband, Keith E. Moore; daughters, Lori J. McElwee, and husband, Michael, and Sandra L. Sharp, and husband, Earl; nine grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.

Per her wishes, the body was cremated and a funeral service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.