Michael Eugene High, age 62, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at his home in Monterey, Virginia, where he had been a lifelong resident.

Born September 12, 1956, at Bath County Community Hospital, he was a son of the late Edward Eugene and Elva Lee “Jane” Hise High.

A graduate of Highland High School’s Class of 1974, Mike would go on to become an electrician, but ultimately spent the majority of his life as a farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at Laurel Fork and spending time with family and friends. His memory for local and family history was a resource for many, and he will be remembered as a generous and loyal friend who was always happy to help others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Justin Michael High; an aunt, Mary “Honey Bee” Hise, whom he took care of for many years; and a niece.

He survived by his son, Christopher Eugene High, of Staunton, Virginia; daughter, Brittany Louise High, and Chad Staton, of Verona, Virginia; a sister, Joyce Marie Ralston, and husband, Michael, of Monterey, Virginia; aunts, Donna Faye High, of Arbovale, and Irene Pingley of Warren, Ohio; uncle, Clellon “Hop” Hise, of Hightown, Virginia; two nieces; and a nephew.

Funeral service was held October 15 at Obaugh Funeral Home with Pastor Chip Hill officiating. Interment was in Green Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Roger and Jeff Hiner, Mike Armstrong, Tim Morris, Steve Hise, Steve White, David Lotts, Bruce Avery, Tuck Gum and Clay Hise.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Green Hill Cemetery, 8171 Mill Gap Road, Monterey, VA 24465; or Monterey Lions Club, PO Box 131, Monterey, VA 24465.

