Dick Richard “Dickie” Hickman, age 61, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018.

Born November 20, 1956, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Lillie Oscar and Charles Albert Sidney Hickman.

Dickie worked as a contractor and was owner of Dixie Windows in West Palm Beach, Florida. His family was his first love. He also loved to deer hunt and always looked forward to coming back to his home state to hunt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Lee Oscar and Cecil Emmett Hickman; three half-brothers, John Laney Hickman, Samuel William Hickman and James Millard Hickman; and two step-mothers, Mary Frances Oscar Evans Hickman and Amanda Rebecca Jane Evans Pennington.

He is survived by two daughters, Samantha Lynn Rodriguez, and husband, Daniel, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Lori Ann Keifer, and husband, Michael, of Loxahatchee, Florida; three sons, Joshua Lee Hickman, and wife, Caryn, of Lantana, Florida, Michael Allen Hickman and Christopher Lee, both of West Palm Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Samuel Joseph Hickman, Lane Steven Keifer, Caitlyn Marie Keifer, Hannah Rose Rodriguez, Siarah Maria Rodriguez, Daniel Levi Rodriguez and Elijah Richard Rodriguez; three sisters, Dorothy Hickman and Mamie Oscar, both of Kearneysville, and Virginia Barnett, of Roanoke, Virginia; three brothers, Herman Oscar, of Catlett, Virginia, Wilson Oscar, of Advance, North Carolina, and Albert Hickman, of Kearneysville; 11 half-sisters, Lucy Persinger, Nadine Hickman and Mary Brooks, all of Rainelle, Lennie Sowers, of Talcott, Betty Beck, of Verona, Virginia, Bertie Hickman, of Largo, Maryland, Rosie Moxley, of Hyattsville, Maryland, Becky Schepleng, of Elkins, Frances Galford, of White Sulphur Springs, Martha Thompson, of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Carmen Sharp, of Marlinton; and five half-brothers, Charlie Hickman, of Rainelle, John Evans and Edgar Evans, both of Marlinton, Leroy Evans, of Hillsboro, and Kenneth Evans, of Seebert; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

To honor his wishes, the body was cremated.