Karla Faye Puffenbarger, age 61, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, at her home.

Born August 17, 1957, in Bartow, she was a daughter of the late Carl M. and Thelma Jane Woodell Galford.

Karla was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye and was a billing coder for Bath County Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Brown and Shirley Galford; and two brothers, William and Ernest Galford.

She is survived by her husband, John David Puffenbarger; son, James Derek Puffenbarger, and wife, Rhonda, of Hillsboro; two step-sons, David Galford, of Beckley, and Steven Holmes, of Bruceton Mills; six grandchildren, Maxine and Addyson Puffenbarger, Christian and Shayla Galford and Austin and Mayson Holmes; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Hammonds, of Owings, Maryland, Louise Miller, of Bunker Hill, Kay Keller, of Inwood, and Priscilla Nelson, of Green Bank; and a brother, Wayne Galford, of Arbovale.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 27, 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye with Pastors G.P. Simmons and Jeannie Nelson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruckman Cemetery c/o Karol Puffenbarger, 461 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924.

