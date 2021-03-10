Megan Coleman

Megan Alia Coleman, 39, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden, North Carolina.

Born December 19, 1981, in Elkins, she was the daughter of Jetta Bowyer Biggs and Patrick Coleman.

Megan spent most of her life fighting the effects of diabetes.

She enjoyed life, traveling as she was growing up, graduating from Southeast High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, attending A&T University, and being a mom to Aidan and Nadia.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Declan.

She is survived by her two children, Aidan O’Brien and Nadia Coleman; her mother and step-father, Jetta and Mike Biggs, of Eden, North Carolina; and father, Patrick Coleman, of Green Bank; two brothers and their families who will miss her, Bryan Coleman, and wife, Diana, and their children, Victoria, Alexandra and Oliver, and Jeremy Coleman, and his wife, Vanessa, and children, Preston and Parker; and her maternal grandmother, Rose Bowyer.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Kings Highway Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com