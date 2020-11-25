McNeel Family sponsoring trout

The McNeel Family, descendants of pioneer John McNeel, will sponsor the Pocahontas County Bicentennial trout in Hillsboro.



The Bicentennial trout will be painted by artist Charlie McNeel, who is also a descendant.

The Gauley River will be the featured river for Hillsboro.

Bicentennial trout sculptures will be a public art display for the Bicentennial. A hand-painted trout will be placed in each of the seven communities in the county as well as at the courthouse.

The trout will represent the eight rivers that have their headwaters in Pocahontas County.

The family cemetery, seen in the distance on a knoll, was established in 1774.