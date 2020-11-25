Preserving Pocahontas

These local sportsmen pose for a photograph near Marlinton in 1944 with their friend, Clarence Moore, behind the camera. Pictured from left to right: Marvin Wimer, Bob Sharp, Oz Hill, Walter Shafer, Paul Overholt, French Johnson, Unknown, D. W. Williams, Wilbur Sharp and Dr. M. A. Wilson. Not pictured: Jack Moore. (Photo Courtesy of Joan Ervine, ID: PHP000503)

