Virgie Wilfong

Virgie Mae Wilfong, 95, of Marlinton, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hinton.
Born April 16, 1925, at Mingo, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Price and Carrie McCloud Arbogast.
Virgie was a homemaker and a member of Mary’s Chapel. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Randall Wilfong; daughters, Janice Galford and Cathy Jack; sisters, Elva Moats, Erma Jean Arbogast, Joann Martin and Nina Pearl Arbogast; brothers, Woodford, Alfred, Lloyd, Howard and Ralph Arbogast.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Thomas, and husband, Bobby; son, Randy Wilfong, and wife, Diane; sisters, Janet Gregory, Bertha Hewitt and Mata Ash; brother, Donald Arbogast; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mingo Cemetery, with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment in Mingo Cemetery.
VanReenen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
