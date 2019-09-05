Dannie Richard Hedrick, age 70, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born November 13, 1948, at Thornwood, he was a son of the late Richard Arthur and Shirley Marie Thompson Hedrick.

Dannie was a retired United States Navy Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW and NRA. He was of the Methodist faith and loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

He is survived by a son, Richard F. Hedrick, and wife, Elizabeth, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Aunice, Kane and Nathan; a sister, Kitty Sharp, and husband, Barry, of Marlinton; a brother, Gary “Doc” Hedrick, and wife, Jane, of Valley Bend; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held September 1 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery.

