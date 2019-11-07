Deborah Carroll Crist, age 63, of Lancaster, South Carolina, peacefully claimed the promise of resurrection Thursday, October 31, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born December 5, 1955, in Norfolk, Virginia, she was a daughter of Eleanor Wong Carroll and the late Charles Carroll.

Debbie’s life centered around her faith, family and friendships. She loved to exercise, play cards, travel, drink a little wine and eat chocolate, and cuddle her five grandsons. She spent years working in the Virginia public school system as a special education assistant.

Years later, Debbie became the #1 cheerleader for her grandson who was diagnosed with autism. Together with her church family in Virginia, Debbie spent countless hours serving other breast cancer survivors with the Grace-Full Knockers 4 U ministry. To date, the ministry has provided more than 1,700 knitted and crocheted breast prosthetics to women who have undergone mastectomies or other breast procedures.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael Crist; a daughter, Alexandria Delfino, and husband, Joseph; a son Brandon Crist, and wife, Mallory; five grandsons; and three siblings, Charles Carroll II, Diane Hunter and John Carroll.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m. at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Road in Beaverdam, Virginia, with Pastor Chris Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Debbie’s name to one of the following: Rehoboth UMC, Grace-Full Knockers 4 U, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015; or The Organization for Autism Research researchautism.org