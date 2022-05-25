Maxine Shinaberry Foe 95, of Cass, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born April 27, 1927, at Cass, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Pearle Hedrick Shinaberry.

Maxine was retired from NRAO, Green Bank. She was a lifelong member of the Cass United Methodist Church as well as the Cass Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star to which she was a member more than 50 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred B. Foe; brothers, Marshall, Maxwell and John Melbourne Shinaberry; sister, Maydelle Moore; and granddaughter, Amy Widney.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Simmons (Eugene); and sons, Lloyd (Ruth Anne) and Lewis (Billie Sue); grandchildren, Lisa Foe, Shannon Rust (Tanner), and Angela Foe, David Simmons (Allison), Dustin Simmons and Daniel Simmons; great-grandchildren, Kendra Hensler (Michael), Austin Hubbert, Jersey, Ronnie, Evelyn, Rhett and Juliette Simmons and Ava Grace. Great-great-grandchild: Braelyn Hensler; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lee Shinaberry and Mary Lou Geiger; several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Order of the Eastern Star Rites were conducted prior to the service.

Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery.

