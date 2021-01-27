Maude Moore

Maude Susan Moore, 91, of Stony Bottom, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living in Ona.

Born August 28, 1929, at Summersville, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Amelia O’Dell Russell.

Maude and her husband, William, were owners/operators of Moore’s Store and Moore’s Lodge. Maude was a retired post master with more than 40 years’ service, having worked at Stony Bottom and Cass. She was a lifelong Jehovah’s Witness and a member of the Marlinton Congregation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Moore, Sr.; daughter, Nancy Moore; brother, Gene Russell; and sister, Jane McLaughlin.

She is survived by her son William E. Moore, Jr. and wife, Velma; grandsons, William E. Moore, III, Bill Simmons, II and wife, Melissa, and Aaron Simmons; great-granddaughters, Brooke Ann Simmons and Taylor Simmons; brother, Allen Russell, and wife, Brenda; sister, Marlene Ullom; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stony Bottom Cemetery with Speaker Wesley Indermill officiating. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to local fire departments would be greatly appreciated.

