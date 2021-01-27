100 Years Ago

Thursday, January 27, 1921

The Evans Restaurant has been sold to Mrs. Pontious, who came here recently from Ridgeway, Pennsylvania.

– – –

Henry Galford, of Laurel Creek, was thrown from a spring wagon and had his nose broken when his horse ran away at Campbelltown Tuesday morning. The horse took fright at some school children rolling a barrel.

– – –

At Huntsville, Alabama, a man by the name of Joseph Jones was kicked in the head by a mule and seriously injured but he will recover. On the other hand, the mule broke its leg in two places and had to be shot.

– – –

The world and the foolness thereof. By a misprint, they called Trotsky a sanguinary optimist. In these days, with everybody suffering from the hump, it is plain to all that optimist is not from the word optimus, best, but is from the two words optic and mist, and means to see dimly, as through a glass darkly. German workmen are the latest menace. They have taken to working eleven hours a day and have absorbed so such business from England where the eight hour day is insisted upon, that the British have begun to debate the question, which means that in about eight years they will reach some conclusion.

Prohibition is worrying England, too. They are afraid that America with sober workmen will put it all over them. In parliament the other day, some friend of the underdog suggested that the question of selling liquor ought to be left entirely to those who bought liquor – said it was like leaving church matter to atheists to let sober people legislate for drunken persons…

USED SOLDIER COFFIN TO SMUGGLE WHISKEY

A story came today from Sunbury showing the extent to which some men will go to smuggle whiskey.

They used a large metallic casket which was placed in a rough box and enveloped with the American flag to make people believe that the shipment was the body of an American soldier from France.

When the station hands unloaded the “casket” from the baggage car of a train, they found that it was exceptionally heavy but they didn’t have any suspicions.

Everybody paid respect to the supposed war veteran and the men at the station removed their hats.

Then one man came rushing from a car who kept his hat on. He was a prohibition enforcement officer and he ordered that the “casket” be opened. Within were found five hundred bottles of liquor, which the metallic casket had concealed. – Sunbury Gazette

HILLSBORO

Two new buildings are underway in our town, Howard Spencer’s large flour and feed mill and Paddie Fow-ler’s fine dwelling house. The work on the mill has been greatly hindered by bad weather…

Lemuel Kinnison, our weather prophet and whose weather predictions in the past have been remarkably accurate, says we will have extremely cold and disagreeable weather throughout January and February. He also says that June of this year will be the coldest we have had for many years…

REV. WILLIAM T. PRICE, D. D.

Rev. Wm. T. Price died at the home of his son-in-law, Mr. F. R. Hunter, at Marlinton, on Sunday, the 23rd day of January, 1921, of infirmities incident to old age. He was laid away in the Marlinton Cemetery and his last resting place is within a few steps of the place of his birth.

He was born at Marlins Bottom, now Marlinton, on the 19th day of July 1820, and at the time of his death he was in his ninety-first year. He was the eldest child of the late James A. Price and Margaret D. Price and of a family of fourteen brothers and sisters but one survives him. That one is Mrs. Mary M. McLaughlin, of Maxwelton.

He was prepared for college at the Hillsboro Academy and in 1850 he entered Washington College with the late Rev. Dr. J. N. Craig, the two students being among the first students that were sent out to college from the county…

It was at his suggestion that The Pocahontas Times was purchased twenty-eight years ago, since which time that paper has been published by him and his sons…

AT THE AMUSU

Mary Pickford, the universal favorite, will appear at the AMUSU theatre February 1st in her newest photoplay, “Heart O’ the Hills,” an adaption of the story by John Fox, Jr. This is considered one of the most interesting contributions to American fiction, it being written by one of our most celebrated authors… The star portrays the tempestuous, feudist girl of the Blue Ridge mountains with remarkable depth and feeling and manages to extract a great deal of humor from the characterization. You will see a new Mary Pickford here – a Mary Pickford who depicts many roles. She avenges the death of her “Pap,” becomes a Night Rider, a school girl, a society girl, and other characters.

As Mavis Hawn, she takes the role of a girl whose father has been killed in a feud and whose mother is on the verge of re-marrying.