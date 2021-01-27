Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, January 28, 1971

Fair Queen

Jo Debra Galford was selected as Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals for 1971… She won this honor over twenty-two girls who had reigned over various events in the past year in West Virginia. Jo Debra, who has been Miss Pocahontas, Miss Potomac Highlands and Strawberry Festival Queen, will be Miss State Fair and reign over other fairs and festivals…

Zero in on Safety

The slogan Zero-In on Safety refers to a plea that you Draw a Bead of Safety – and specifically improve your driving habits to avoid highway accidents; eliminate that broken stepladder, fix that defective stove or furnace, repair that frayed electric cord, keep pills and medicines away from children to reduce home accidents; repair that broken farm equipment, be careful when operating a tractor on the side of a hill, be careful when using a lawn mower, lift or move that sack of grain or that bale of hay in such a way as to avoid back injury to reduce farm accidents…

Examine these figures for a population group the size of Pocahontas County. One would expect 3 motor vehicle accidental deaths, 1 home accidental death and less than 1 work accidental death per year. The statistics show that for a farm resident group of the population size of Pocahontas County, there were 6 accidental deaths and 54 disabling injuries.

Do you now see why all of us should “Zero-In on Safety?”

Tom Williams, Chairman

Safety Committee

MRS. GLADWELL

A happy teacher

A warm hello,

A smile that is big and all aglow

Mrs. Gladwell, Teacher of the Year.

At home, at work, at school, at play,

No matter what the time of day

She always has kind words of cheer

Mrs. Gladwell, Teacher of the Year.

Chosen from all over the State

We know our County had top rate

Mrs. Gladwell, Teacher of the Year.

As the days and months keep spinning

We hope Mrs. Gladwell will still be winning.

When the judges see the rest

They will know she is the very best.

Mrs. Gladwell, Teacher of the Year.

Thomas Leo Barnisky

5th Grade

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. Clawson E. Sheets, Jr., of Bartow, announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Donna Faye, to S. R. James Allen Gragg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Gragg, of Ravenna, Ohio.

– – –

On Wednesday evening, December 30, 1970, in Marvin Chapel near Hillsboro, Miss Patsy Broyles and Karol Puffenbarger were united in marriage… Mrs. Puffenbarger is the daughter of Mrs. Grace Broyles, of Marlinton, and the late Andy Broyles. Mr. Puffenbarger is the son of Mrs. Veva Puffenbarger, of Lake Melton, Ohio, and the late Willie E. Puffenbarger.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Solomon S. Workman, of Hillsboro, a son, named Jason Thomas.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hefner, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Nancy Carol.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Simmons, of Fayetteville, a daughter, named Sherri Lynn.

DEATHS

Miss Annie E. Good, 87, of Droop, burial in the Whiting Cemetery

Mrs. Mabel Jane Wilfong, 57, of Boyer, burial in the Boyer Cemetery.

O. B. Curry, 80, of Marlinton, died in his sleep at his home Sunday morning, January 24, 1971. He had been in his store, Curry’s Super Market, as usual on Saturday. He was a son of the late Charles Z. and Ida Burner Curry. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Joseph Paul Devlin, 58, of Green Bank. He was security officer and plant maintenance supervisor for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Edgar H. Williams, 86, of Marlinton, a son of the late Dr. Richard and Hannah Sharp Williams. Mr. Williams was engaged in the lumber business for over 50 years and served as president of Marlinton Lumber Company and Williams and Pifer Lumber Company. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Summers Neil Kinnison, 59, of Hillsboro, a son of the late Eddie and Nettie Kinnison. Burial in the Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.