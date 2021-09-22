Matthew Daniel Weber, 33, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, following a short illness.\r\n\r\nBorn July 20, 1988, in West Palm Beach, Florida, he was a son of Michael Weber, of Loxahatchee, Florida, and Susie Price Weber Mullenax, of Arbovale.\r\n\r\nMatthew as a student and employee of Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he was working toward his Master\u2019s Degree in Engineering.\r\n\r\nHe loved hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.\r\n\r\nMatthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Price; paternal grandmother, Waltrude Weber; and paternal grandfather, Alfons Weber.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Kenney Mullenax, of Arbovale; maternal grandfather, Harry B. Price, of Arbovale; step-grandparents, Forest and Donna Mullenax; uncles, Michael Smoot and Paul (Sandy) Smoot; aunts, Anne (Jeff) Zimmers, Kathy (Dale) Mobley, Jerdina (Josh) White and Stephanie Barkley; numerous cousins and friends.\r\n\r\nMatthew will be laid to rest in the Geiger family cemetery in Stony Bottom at a later date.\r\n\r\nLantz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
