Thursday, September 22, 1921\r\n\r\nSheriff B. B. Beard brought Arthur Dehaven to jail on Monday morning. The prisoner is charged with killing a man at May on the Coal & Iron nearly two years ago. A preliminary hearing will be had before Squire Smith on Thursday morning. It will be recalled that the body of a man was found under a pile of driftwood at May and never identified. Dehaven is about 40 years old, married and has lived in one of the lumber company houses at May for a number of years.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nSheriff B. B. Beard, Constable Ashford, Robert Simmons and Arthur Sheets searched the house of Charles Vandevander at Thornwood, and found seven half-gallon jars of moonshine. Vandevander was brought to jail Monday morning. He is past fifty years of age, has a large family and was out of jail on bond for his appearance at October court. He was convicted of violating the prohibition law at the April court.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nC. J. Richardson caught two whaling big bass at Watoga last Monday. One weighed four pounds and a quarter, and the other weighed four pounds and three quarters. Two such bass in one day is a very unusual experience and it takes a strong constitution to stand the excitement.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nDogs have been very destructive to sheep ranging in the Buckley and Beaver Lick mountains this season. A number of dogs owned by Marlinton people have been observed chasing sheep, and have suffered the extreme penalty at the hands of sheep owners. If the house dog is suspected of any villainy of this kind, the obvious thing to do is to keep him up nights.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe jurors came back from the Mingo trial on Wednesday. It was a case of hung jury.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe following are thumbnail sketches of the men who were summoned from Pocahontas county to serve on the Mingo jury, as obtained from hearing their examination by the court with reference to their qualifications:\r\n\r\nClark Young, 28, lives near Marlinton and is a farmer. He said he knew about the case. He was not opposed to capital punishment. He knew only what he had read in newspapers about the Matewan case, and had not made up an opinion. He had no connection with the union miners or the Baldwin-Felts detectives or bias for or against either. He had no occasion to be interested one way or another, he said, and could give a fair and impartial verdict. He was not related to anyone connected with the case. He had never served as a juror. Had been employed as a scaler for a lumber company and before that as a telephone lineman. Had not discussed the case. He had seen accounts of the shooting but not the trial, and had no well-developed opinions that could not be removed by evidence. Was not in the state at the time of the \u201ctrigger trial\u201d at the January term of court, being at that time employed on an orange plantation in Florida.\r\n\r\nStrickler Hoover is 41 and lives at Huntersville. He is married. Has worked in the woods for the last ten years. Said he was not opposed to capital punishment, was not related in any way to anyone connected with the case, had no connection with the miners, union or any detective agency and was not biased either for or against those interest or against any coal concern. Had never worked where there was a \u201cregular\u201d union. Had been asked to join a union, but had not done so. Stated emphatically that he was \u201cfor right and justice between man and man!\u201d Had not read accounts of trouble at Matewan or the trial following it. Was a subscriber to a county newspaper, but was away from home much of the time and did not get a chance to read it. Had not talked about the shooting with anyone. Was employed as a day laborer and engaged in making skidding roads for logs. Had never served on a jury.\r\n\r\nFrank King is sergeant of the town of Marlinton and manager of the municipality owned water and electric company. Is 39 years old and married. Has been 28 years at Marlinton. Had read the newspaper reports but had experienced no feeling of bias. Was not related to any of the persons concerned in the case. Said he was not opposed to unions, but could not say that he approved of them. \u201cAs I understand it,\u201d he said, \u201cif a man wants to work, he cannot do so unless he belongs to a union, and I am opposed to that. But if a man wants to join a union that is his business.\u201d He said, however, he would not let that influence him in serving as a juror. He had followed pretty closely the accounts of the recent Matewan trial in the newspapers, but had not been influenced or biased by the reports as published. This, he said, was his first jury service.\r\nThumbnail sketches will continue in the next edition\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nA charming wedding took place at the home of D. S. Barrett on September 13, 1921, when Miss Clidie Cutlip became the bride of Lem Barrett, both of Spice. Rev. K. D. Swecker, officiating minister. A host of friends present.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, September 14th, a very quiet wedding was solemnized at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Wiley at Thornwood, when their daughter Mary became the bride of Charles E. Monroe, of Ronceverte. Rev. Ben F. Conley, of Arbovale, officiating. Only the relatives of the bride and groom were present. The bride wore a dark blue travelling suit with hat to match and a corsage of pale yellow roses. Immediately after the ceremony, the couple left for a ten day trip to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Niagara Falls and other points.\r\n\r\nHUDSON-MOORE\r\n\r\nA very beautiful home wedding, when Miss Mabel E. Moore, of Marlinton, became the bride of Mr. Perrow F. Hudson, of Covington Virginia, at the home of Mr. LeRoy Roberts, of this place on Tuesday, September 20, 1921.\r\n\r\nAt three o\u2019clock the guests had assembled, and Mrs. LeRoy Roberts sang, \u201cO Promise Me,\u201d with Mrs. Andrew Price at the piano. Then followed the wedding march, and little Miss Margaret Brill appeared in the reception room bearing the ring. Then little Miss Frances Brill followed as flower girl. The bride, with Miss Lucy Hudson as maid of Honor, met the groom who was accompanied by Dr. N. P. Lockridge as best man. \r\n\r\nThe bridal couple presented themselves before Rev. R. M. Wheeler, an uncle of the bride, and the very impressive wedding ceremony was performed by him assisted by Rev. F. B Wyand, the bride\u2019s pastor, to the subdued strains of \u201cLove\u2019s Sweet Song.\u201d\r\n\r\nMany of the friends of the high contracting parties were present to enjoy the tasteful ceremony and to wish the happy couple long life and happiness. \r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Hudson left for a tour in the eastern cities, after which they will make their home at Covington.\r\n\r\nMr. Hudson is in business with his father, W. J. Hudson, the well-known merchant of Covington, Virginia.\r\n\r\nThe bride is one of the most beautiful, popular and useful young ladies of the county, and it is a matter of universal regret that she has gone to a far country to make her home. It is hard to imagine a case in which there could be such a loss to a community as occurred when this Virginian came here and bore away with him this radiant maiden as thoroughly identified with the church work, business life and the society of our town and county.
