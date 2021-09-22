Thursday, September 24, 1891\r\n\r\nA CORRESPONDENT writing to us from Pocahontas county says, \u201cOld Pocahontas has begun to come to the front. There are now being laid off a big town at Marlinton, the junction of the C & O and the Pittsburg and West Virginia railroads. The lots are being laid off by Capt. Oscar A. Veezy, civil engineer, assisted by two other competent engineers. The lots are now on the market. There will be a bank underway soon, known as the Bank of Pocahontas. A proposition is before the voters to move the courthouse from Huntersville to Marlinton. Our old courthouse has been condemned and as we will have to build a new one, let us accept Col. John T. McGraw\u2019s proposition, which is $5,000 in money and two and a half acres of ground for a site, provided the courthouse be moved to Marlinton. \u2013 Greenbrier Independent\r\n\r\nWe would judge from the above article that the Independent\u2019s correspondent has never been in Pocahontas county nor does he know anything about it whatever. He says Marlinton is the junction of the C & O and W. Va. & Pittsburg railroads. \r\n\r\nWe are extremely sorry that when he says this he is quite largely mistaken. Not a mile of either of the roads he mentions nor any other railroad, except a few tram roads for lumber purposes, has ever been built in the county. Our nearest point to any railroad station is about 30 miles. Marlinton is the proposed junction of the two roads, when they are built, which we hope will not be far off, but we are also sorry to say that railroad corporations are very, very, very privileged, only building their roads where it suits them and when it suits them.\r\n\r\nAlso he says the courthouse at this place has been condemned and that we will have to have a new one. We are pleased to correct the said correspondent here. It has never been condemned, and that we have a better courthouse than several of the larger counties of our own State and as good, as we know of in counties of 35,000 inhabitants, and an assessed valuation of property six or more times greater than our County.\r\n\r\nWe are always pleased to see newspaper articles of a complimentary character of our county but never any thing that is calculated to mislead any one.\r\nA CITIZEN.\r\n\r\nHOME NEWS\r\nEquinox Monday\r\n\r\nAdvertising crowded out several communications this week.\r\n\r\nPeople generally are cutting corn and preparing for seeding.\r\n\r\nJacob Boner, merchant at this place, has received a nice line of fall and winter goods which he sells very low. \r\n\r\nDr. Mathew Edmunston and wife, of Weston, came from there to this place Tuesday and started this morning (Wednesday) for the asylum at that place with Miss Willie Miller, lunatic.\r\n\r\nMr. M. W. Beard, of Pickaway, Monroe Co., was in the city one day last week. Mitchel informed us that he had been not long since, presented by his wife with the finest boy in W. Va.\r\n\r\nMessrs. Henry Barlow, of Edray; Amos Barlow and Rice Moore, of this city bought of Mr. H. M. Lockridge, his farm and entire lands on Knapp\u2019s creek, about four miles from this place, last Saturday. The price paid, we understand, was $12,000, the entire amount virtually cash.\r\n\r\nA POLITICIAN\u2019S BIOGRAPHY\r\nWeight: 10 pound.\r\nCootsey-Tootesy.\r\nBaby boy.\r\nMamma\u2019s darling.\r\nPapa\u2019s little man.\r\nJimmy.\r\nJim.\r\nJames.\r\nJimmy the kid.\r\nYoung Mr. Brown.\r\nJames Brown. \r\nMr. James Brown.\r\nClerk of Election Brown.\r\nCommitteeman Brown.\r\nAlderman Brown.\r\nThe Hon. J. M. Brown.\r\nJames Martin Brown.\r\nBrown.\r\nJim Brown.\r\nJimmeBrown.\r\n\u2019Steenth Ward Jimme.\r\nJimme the bum.\r\nJim. \r\nWhiskey Jim.\r\nOld Soak.\r\nCell 99.\r\nCoroner\u2019s office \u2013 \u201cUnidentified.\u201d\r\n
