Baby Jasper Lee Williams, of Fairfield, Virginia, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.

Born February 21, 2019, in Fishersville, Virginia, he was a son of Jason A. and Jessie May Williams.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Wayne and Tina Falls, Kathy Williams and Roy and Vivian Biggs; siblings, Makayla, Ethan and Robert “R.J.” Williams; uncle, James Williams; and great-grandmother, Patsy Crosby.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 28, 11 a.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Raphine, Virginia

Online condolences may be made at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

