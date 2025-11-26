Thank you, Mr. Pugh, for bringing your Social Studies class to visit the Marlinton Municipal Building last Thursday. It is always fun having 35+ high school students in the office asking questions. The interaction with teenagers keeps life in perspective and reminds me of the responsibility we place on our teachers. Also, it should remind each of us that to a great extent, we are all teachers. Most of us remember the teachers we liked, because they went the extra mile with us.

I hope the Social Studies class went away having learned something that will help them as they progress through life. It is critical to open social doors that allow students to identify talents and opportunities they may know (or not know) they possess.

For example, some students may have an interest in administration, computers, law enforcement, fire and EMS, and a host of other essential skills. All are necessary and can be experienced in town government. Not only can students add a voice to the content of a municipal visit, but hopefully the real-world experience will enhance learning for all involved.

Finally, a culturally responsive social studies curriculum is important for all students and communities. If a community is not culturally diverse, it is most certainly intellectually diverse. This fact is showing itself in today’s society, making the educational work in schools more important than ever. We all want our Pocahontas County students to excel in whatever field they choose. But, in addition to a good education, we want them to see our nation and the world from a more common-sense perspective. We should be praying for a more united America where all can thrive in the world. There is a reason our nation’s motto has always been, “United We Stand.”

One of my favorite John Wayne quotes is, “Life can be tough – It’s tougher if you’re stupid!” The lesson is “don’t be stupid” and that should be a priority-goal for everyone.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Don’t forget to donate to our food pantries during the Holidays.

Sam