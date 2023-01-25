Mary Alice Alderman Turley, 89, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.

She was born in Mountain Grove, Virginia, April 20, 1933, and lived near Minnehaha Springs.

Mary graduated from Green Bank High School in 1950. She continued her education by completing a PhD in Nursing from the University of Texas Austin in 1983. She worked in nursing and served as Dean and Professor of Nursing at four medical colleges.

After retiring from medicine, she taught Bible at Tarrant County College in the seniors program for 20 years. She also did mission work in Argentina, Russia and China.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Morris, Robert, Charles and Don; sisters, Elizabeth, and, recently, Lottie Alderman Revis.

She is survived by sisters, Alvonia Alderman Smith and Lorraine Alderman; brother, Doug; as well as family and friends in Pocahontas County and Virginia.

The Recorded Funeral Service is available on YouTube: search Legacy Church of Christ Ft. Worth TX/Mary Turley.