A large crowd gathered at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton, W.Va. for the burial of Sergeant Cecil Glen VanReenen. Sgt. VanReenen, served in the U.S. Army 106th Infantry Division in Europe during World War II. He was Killed in Action January 24, 1945 near Diedenburg, Belgium. His body was returned to Marlinton December 10, 1945 and his funeral was held the following Sunday at Edray Methodist Church. He was the son John Gilbert and Elsie Sue Hull VanReenen. (Photo courtesy of Susie Smith Gunter, ID: PHP000745)

