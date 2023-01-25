2023 Webinars

Register at bit.ly/2023 WVUAgWebinars

Our Palates, Our Plants, Our Animals, Ourselves, Thursday February 2, 7 p.m.

Fred Provenza will outline his decades of research regarding the inherent nutritional wisdom of livestock species and their ability to select the most appropriate forage species for their needs at a given time. He is the author of three books, including Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us about Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom; Foraging Behavior: Managing to Survive in a World of Change; and The Art and Science of Shepherding: Tapping the Wisdom of French Herders (co-author with Michel Meuret)



February Dinner Regional Meeting

Tuesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m. at the WVU Building at the WV State Fair Grounds. Topic: Rural Stress to attend, contact Josh Peplowski at the Greenbrier WVU Extension Office, 304-647-7408.

Farm families are used to physical labor and working long hours. Farm debt, weather, rising expense and animal health concerns add to mental stress that can contribute to chronic illness and depression. The last decade has been particularly difficult on farmers with increasing pressures resulting in high levels of stress, mental health issues and suicide. Extension and other organizations are working to find solutions when families are struggling including financial management, grazing and production strategies and crop risk protection. This training will provide information on the unique challenges farmers face that can lead to stress, depression and suicide. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Your neighbor or family member might be struggling; this training could provide the information and resources you need to recognize it and get them help.

Garden calendar ~ ‘colors of the garden’

Fruits and vegetables come in all shapes, sizes and tastes. They also can grow in a variety of colors that offer different nutrients and vitamins. The 2023 West Virginia University Extension offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, contact the WVU Extension Service office by visiting us in the basement of the courthouse.