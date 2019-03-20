Joseph Emery Moore, age 36, of Lyndhurst, Virginia, formerly of Marlinton, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born February 6, 1983, at Marlinton, he was a son of Debra Shearer Keatley and the late Harold Emery Moore.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Brittney; children, Matthew, Cameryn, Hunter, Keyzer, Gabriell and Jaelyn; a brother, David; and sister, Christina.

Funeral service was held March 16 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.