Mary Frances Barlow, of Marlinton, entered the eternal gates of heaven at the age of 102 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Marlinton United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Merryman officiating.

Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery.