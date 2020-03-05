Lady Warriors are Region 3 1-A champs

Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors won the Regional 3 1-A Championship Wednesday night, beating Greenbrier West, 77-40. PCHS moves on to play Summers County in the quarter-finals at the the State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Thursday, March 12.

Summers and Pocahontas each won at home this season, so it will be interesting to see a game played at a neutral site.

PCHS had four starters in double digit scoring Wednesday night, and all five senior starters have now beaten or tied game, season and career records of some sort. The team regular season 18 wins and current complete season of 21 wins also tie records for the school.