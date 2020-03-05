Subscribe Today
  • Headline News

    • Lady Warriors are Region 3 1-A champs

    By on March 5, 2020
    Coaches, cheerleaders and players, pictured, front, l to r: Lia Miner, Amanda Burns, Jaedyn Irvine, Laila Calhoun, Alexa Taylor, Kira Bircher, Jerica Reed, Cassidy Hardesty, Chloe Hardesty and Cassandra Moats. Back row: Delania Luikart, Jayden Cover, Rachel Burns, Assistant Coach Allen Taylor, Allyson Alderman, Kierstin Taylor, Charity Warner, Sienna Bircher, Tessa Kiner, Macaden Taylor, Assistant Coach Chloe Bland, Head Coach Mike Kane, Breanna Sharp, Kinley Taylor, Autumn Lane. Photo courtesy of Darlene Arbogast

    Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors won the Regional 3 1-A Championship Wednesday night, beating Greenbrier West, 77-40. PCHS moves on to play Summers County in the quarter-finals at the the State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Thursday, March 12.

    Summers and Pocahontas each won at home this season, so it will be interesting to see a game played at a neutral site.

    PCHS had four starters in double digit scoring Wednesday night, and all five senior starters have now beaten or tied game, season and career records of some sort. The team regular season 18 wins and current complete season of 21 wins also tie records for the school.

    more recommended stories

    Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.