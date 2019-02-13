Marvena Ann Waugh Meeks, of Ridgway, Pennsylvania, gained her wings when God called her home Wednesday, February 2, 2019.

Born April 14, 1940, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Howard Oren and Gladys Dunbrack Waugh.

Ann was a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an Avon representative in Ridgway for many years and a 911 operator for Elk County Office of Emergency Services for 21 years until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Kenneth Meeks and her brother, Norval Waugh.

She is survived by her very special “daughter,” Malisa Nuckoles Hutto (Jackie); “Granddaughter”/Godchild, Jayna LeeAnn Hutto; nieces, Brenda Waugh Quasebarth (Chris) and Cathy Waugh Quasebarth (Curt); cousins, Twilia Gwinn Daniels, Jona Nuckoles Irvin, Blix McNeil and Cheryl McCallister; sister-in-law, Joyce Waugh; a large extended family; and her very special friends who were like her family.

Celebration of Life will be held February 16, 10 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Ridgway, Pennsylvania.

Graveside service with burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgway Ambulance Service or the Marlinton United Metho-dist Church.