Ellen Jane Cutlip Jack, age 95, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born May 31, 1923, at Locust Creek, she was a daughter of the late Remus J. and Margaret McCoy Cutlip.

Ellen worked in the dietician department at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital for 21 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gilbert A. Jack; two sisters; five brothers; a son, Steven Jack; and a granddaughter, Janie Jack.

She is survived by a son, Sidney A. Jack, and wife, Carolyn, of Slaty Fork; a daughter, Barbara Jack McLaughlin, and husband, Kenneth, of Marlinton; three grandchildren, Bernie Jack, Stephanie McLaughlin Hines and Travis McLaughlin; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held February 10 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas Center, Attn: Activity Department, 5 Everett Tibbs Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.