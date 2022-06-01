I hope you experienced a wonderful three-day weekend and were able to make time to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony. We must never forget those who have served and others among us who remain willing to serve. Freedom isn’t free.

Because, we are a free people, I am able to look forward to the Town of Marlinton survey launch. The official launch date was June 1. So, watch for it on social media and other venues. The Hub has created a link that redirects to the Marlinton survey bitly link. A flyer template and QR code will help attach directly.

We look forward to others who will share the plan and the survey. Share on social media and at in-person events. For instance, at the farmers market and First Friday events. We hope this turns out to be a plan that is community-driven.

FYI: The Town of Marlinton is still accepting applications for the VISTA position of Recreation Economy Coordinator (REC). See page 13 for details.