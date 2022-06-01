Cindy Sandeno

Contributing Writer

Enjoy live music. Create unique art. Start a jam session. Meet snakes of West Virginia with Roy Moose. Create your own painting. Grab a burger or hotdog from 4-H. Do it all Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marlinton as we come together to celebrate the first, First Friday of 2022.

Head down to Discovery Junction – on Third Avenue, next to the Opera House – for an evening of fun, friends, music and art. Mud Hole Control will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., so be prepared to tap your feet and clap your hands. The founding members of Mud Hole Control were Charlie Loudermilk and Junior Spencer who started playing together more than 50 years ago. Today, the band is comprised of Charlie’s sons, Jr. Loudermilk and Jerry “Cannonball” Loudermilk, Steven Casto, Benjamin Davis, Carl “Pudge” Spencer and Eric Spencer. This group is known for their old-time and bluegrass music, and their family harmonies have been entertaining people in West Virginia and the South for decades.

This event is packed full of free opportunities to make awesome art. Marvina Irvine will be set up to teach you how to paint and to help you create your own mini masterpiece. Each participant will have the chance to create a small painting on a cd. Marvina is a member of the Pocahontas County Art Guild. She loves to create art because stress and tension seem to disappear when she is creating something with her imagination and hands. She hopes you will have the same experience. This free activity does not require any experience or special training – just a willingness to try.

Children of all ages can stop by Marlinton United Methodist Church’s activity booth to create a fishtail bracelet, paint rocks or color. This booth will be set up next to the splash pad. Stop by for these FREE activities.

The Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op will have a “paint by number” mural set up and waiting for your contributions. A nature mural will be sketched out on a backdrop, and you are invited to come to the railroad depot to paint a section of the mural. All are welcome and all materials will be supplied. Help us create a community mural that will be hung next to the depot. This activity will be available until 7 p.m., but the Gallery will be open until 8 p.m.

There will be plenty of other great things to do. You asked for it, so we are bringing Roy Moose and his live snakes back to Discovery Junction. Roy is a popular presenter on the snakes of West Virginia. For those who fear snakes, this is a great way to safely learn more about these important – and often misunderstood – animals. And, for those who love snakes, this is a great chance to see some of our native snakes up close. Whichever camp you fall in, you’ll enjoy Roy’s interactive style.

The splashpad will be open and the Pocahontas County Farmers Market will be set up. You’ll also want to see all of the amazing deals our local businesses are offering.

We invite you to come downtown to First Fridays and enjoy local cuisine, shopping, live music and so much more.

Stroll, shop, and shake the night away.

We are taking precautions to keep you safe during the First Friday event. We ask that you take precautions, too. Please do not come to the event if you are feeling sick or if you have been traveling.