Thursday, May 23, 1901

THE FEED QUESTION

Hay and grain are scarcer in this county than at any time in the memory of the oldest inhabitant. An immense amount was shipped into the county on the railroad, and no serious loss of stock was experienced. Adding to the scarcity was an extra month of hard weather at the end of the season, keeping grass back about a month.

Amos Barlow, of Huntersville, who generally has a year or so of hay and grain ahead, fed out everything his year, for the first time since 1881.

Without the railroad, the stock raisers would probably have had to resort to browsing. This was once a very common way of wintering cattle in this county.

The sugar tree furnished the best browse. Three men could handle 100 cattle; 25 large sugar trees would be cut down each day. The branches would be trimmed, and the cattle would eat the small twigs greedily. The buds are said to be as nutritious as corn for cattle.

At the sound of the ax, the cattle would crowd around the ax man, and great care must be exercised to prevent them running under the falling tree. Cattle required a quantity of salt when browsing, which was given them on the trunks of the fallen trees.

It was no unusual thing for deer and turkeys to feed after the cattle. They were undisturbed, for in those days, the protection of game out of season was almost perfect on account of the spirit of the people.

SINGING MICE

Sometimes a singing mouse is discovered. Students of natural history are divided in opinion as to whether the mouse has developed a knowledge of music and is imitating the songs of birds or whether it is due to a disease of the throat.

I had an opportunity to hear a singing mouse the other night. The sound was like that of a canary and was fully as loud and sweet, and the sound was sustained for a long time. I was out visiting and imagined that I could see the cage in a certain eastern window and thought that the day must be breaking.

Remarking on the strangeness of not having noticed the canary the night before to my roommate, I heard a drowsy rejoinder, “Shut up, it’s mice.” Our voices caused the strange, sweet song to cease, but the next night the mouse sang again.

If anyone will look the matter up in his natural history, he will find that instances of the singing mouse are not uncommon.

WHAT’S THAT?

The town of Ridley, Tennessee, has recently been incorporated and one of the lines reads as follows: “Thence north 85 degrees, east to a black gum marked with a cross with mistletoe with a bluebird sitting on a limb.”

The local press is a little anxious about the bluebird holding his job.

WEDDING

A very pleasant and quiet social event transpired May 15th at the residence of Peter McCarty on Brown’s Creek, when George Henry Shrader and Miss Leanna Francis McCarty were duly pronounced man and wife by Rev. W. T. Price.

The groom is a son of Robert Shrader, of the vicinity of Dilley’s Mill, and is a prosperous farmer.

The bride is the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter McCarty, a much-esteemed young lady.

The parties are lineal descendants of Timothy McCarty, Alexander Waddell, Richard Hill and John McNeel, pioneers of our county and Revolutionary veterans.

A bountiful repast was served and greatly enjoyed by the guests consisting of the nearest neighbors and relatives.

DIED

Mrs. Elizabeth Sharp, relict of the late Jacob Sharp, died Tuesday morning, May 21, 1901, at the residence of her son, William, at Edray, aged about 78 years. …

In all the relations of life, Mrs. Sharp was a very superior person, reared an excellent family and was a kind, self-sacrificing neighbor. She was a daughter of Isaac McNeel and granddaughter of John McNeel, the pioneer of the Little Levels. William Sharp, Isaac Sharp, Giles Sharp and Paul Sharp, well-known citizens of Edray and vicinity, are her sons. Mrs. John R. Poage, the first Mrs. Quin-cey W. Poage, Mrs. Neal Barlow, and Mrs. S. B. Moore are her daughters. All these worthy children revere their mother’s memory with marked affection and respect.

The writer feels, himself, bereaved of the presence and friendship of a friend whom he has esteemed ever since their school days in 1842, spent in the old pole school house at Hillsboro, and would ever cherish her memory for all her kindness to him in so many ways. – W. T. P.

FOR SALE

Several improved and unimproved lots in the growing town of Marlinton.

I will also sell several small tracts of timberland, suitable for portable mills.

Two sawmill outfits, complete, and two extra boilers and engines all in good order.

Call on or address

H. A. Yeager

Marlinton, W. Va.