Notification Procedure for Water Outage

In accordance with the West Virginia Public Service Commission General Order No. 267, the Town of Marlinton has responded to the Commission’s request for all public utilities in West Virginia to comply with W.Va. Code 924-2-22 by having a Service Outage Communication Plan in place to notify customers of any planned and/or unexpected disruption of utility services.

The Service Outage Communication Plan shall, at a minimum:

1. have a process of advanced notification to customers by text message and e-mail regarding planned service outages

2. have a process of notification to customers by text message and e-mail regarding unplanned service outages,

3. have notification content requirements concerning the outage, including an estimate of the duration and end of the outage, and

4. have a process to request updated contact information from customers.

This policy ensures that Town of Marlinton Water customers that are affected by the outage receive prompt notice of both planned and unplanned service outages and that the information is provided in accessible formats.

This outage procedure covers the notification pro-cess for outages in our service area.