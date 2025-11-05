Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 25, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, October 31, 2025, at CAMC-Memorial in Charleston.

Born June 25, 2000, she was a daughter of Thomas Robinson and Angela Irvine, both of Marlinton.

Journey was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School – Class 2018.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Brandon Robinson; and paternal grandparents, Merle and Frances Robinson; and Ray Hager.

In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by a daughter, Tillie Rae Alderman; maternal grandmother, Nancy Hager; maternal grandfather, Roger Irvine; sisters, Stephanie Cain Hawes, of Georgia, and Tommi Michelle Robinson, of Marlinton.

In keeping with Journey’s wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com