The end of June and first of July makes me pause and consider this great nation that we have the privilege to call home.

On July 4, 1776, the United States officially declared its independence from the British Empire and adopted the Declaration of Independence, at the Pennsylvania State house. There, the signers mutually pledged to each other their lives, fortunes and sacred honor. The Liberty Bell, forged years earlier, bears the inscription: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” Leviticus 25:10

Independence Day is America’s birthday. The Fourth of July has the unique distinction of being the day that three presidents died. Two of them, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, passed just five hours apart in 1826. The third, James Monroe, died exactly five years later. The fact that the men were all founding fathers, and served as the second, third and fifth U.S. presidents makes what (some call) a coincidence even more odd. Many view these deaths as “proof that our country and its benefactors are objects of His [God’s] care.”

To emphasize three presidents passing on July 4th, consider the following points:

• John Adams died on July 4, 1826, on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

• Thomas Jefferson also passed away on July 4, 1826, just hours after Adams.

• James Monroe died on July 4, 1831, making these deaths unique historical events among U.S. presidents.

• The date symbolizes a profound connection to American independence and legacy.

The Battle of Gettysburg began July 1, 1863 and ended on July 4th with more than 50,000 war-dead. All of the Vietnam fatalities were just over 58,000.

I once saw a picture of Gettysburg veterans meeting on the fifth anniversary of the battle. The North and South wearing representative blue and grey uniforms, and it gave me hope for today. If they could come together after such a fierce battle, we have hope for America.

Ten years ago, on June 30, 2015, I was sworn in as the 37th Mayor of the Town of Marlinton and began to serve on July 1st of that year.

That is 3,653 – but who’s counting.