Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

The Pocahontas County Commission heard from Casandra Lawson of Region 4 its July 1 meeting. Lawson was there to talk about the Hospital Wastewater Project funding. She said that the Pocahontas County Public Service District (PSD) is no longer interested in being involved in that sewer project.

The project, when complete, would provide sewer service to PMH, Marlinton Middle School and the State Police Barracks. She said that the Town of Marlinton is willing to replace the PSD in taking the lead on the project. Lawson said that the commission has already committed a half-a-million dollars from its American Rescue Plan grant money to the PSD for the project, and she now needs them to divert that money to the Town of Marlinton so that the project can continue. The commission passed a motion to do that, after Commission President John Rebinski explained that the commission gave the money to the project, not to the PSD.

Lawson also said there are other issues with the project. Those include the need for additional funding for the project, and the very tight timeline to spend that ARP money before the deadline to use the ARP money runs out in December 2026. She said that the time limit is actually very tight when it comes to a complicated project like this. She said, “just in case,” the commission should also think about other possible uses for that money if it becomes impossible to use it for this project before the deadline.

Fred Hypes, from Thrasher, the project’s engineering firm, said he believes they can compress what would normally be a year and a half’s bureaucratic and other processes down to 90 days, especially since they have worked closely with Marlinton before, and they are not starting from scratch on the project, but he said they need to start on this right away. Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton said the Town Council has the approval for this on the agenda for its next meeting. Hypes said Marlinton, with the commission’s help, will also need to come-up with additional funding, since even the $500,000 was not the total cost, and that total cost has risen because of inflation, from $1.3 million dollars to $1.7 million. He said the state may also provide additional funding, since water and sewer projects are a priority with them.

Rebinski pointed out that the commission had already bought the site for the treatment plant for the project.

In other business, the commission

• agreed to advertise the position of Director of Emergency Management and 911 by publishing in The Pocahontas Times on July 10 and 17, scheduling applicant interviews before an appointed interview committee, and then voting on their recommendations at the August 5 regular meeting. This position became vacant when Mike O’Brien resigned.

• agreed to pay Resolution #10 of the Clean-up Grant on a portion of the county-owned Frank Tannery site. This will pay an invoice of $2,880 from the contractor, and a $1,232 invoice from the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC). Amy Truesdale also outlined what is next with this project. She is next with this project. She said they are waiting to see if the EPA will approve the ground water deviation, and if they do, they will not need additional water sampling.

• approved the payment of the final budget adjustment invoices of $65,864.50 from the Broadband Study Grant, which will close out that grant.

• approved Assessor Johnny Pritt’s request to hire Ashley Bussard as a part-time employee of the Assessor’s office.

• renewed the annual support contract with Global Technologies to maintain the county’s information technology (IT) equipment.

• authorized the County Clerk’s Office to begin the process of administratively closing estates that have been open for three years or more, as authorized by state code. It was explained that parties to those estates, including creditors, can object to the closures.