The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Patrick I. Via and Robert E. Richardson:

Glen William Hiner, 37, of Arbovale, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for an extradition hearing. He waived his right to the hearing and will return to Highland County, Virginia, to face charges there. Highland County authorities will pick him up from the TVRJ within 10 days.

A pre-trial hearing was held in the case the State vs Luke Gum, 37, of Dunmore, wherein an attorney for one of the victims asked to withdraw. The court granted the State’s motion for a continuance. Trial is continued to July 28, with only two victims. Gum was indicted by the April 2022 Grand Jury on three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree; three counts, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian of a child; four counts, sexual assault in the first degree.

Plea negotiations are being held in the case the State vs Evan M. Hamrick, 20, of Marlinton. The negotiations include this matter along with a bound over case from Magistrate Court. Change of plea is set for July 16. Hamrick was indicted on one count, driving under the influence-impaired driving causing injury; one count, reckless driving; one count, leaving scene of crash causing injury; one count, assault; and one count, battery.

A capias was issued for Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 25, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for her pre-trial hearing.

Roy Myers, 50, of Durbin, pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury, a misdemeanor, lesser offenses in Count I and Count II of the indictment. Defense counsel asked for probation for alternative sentence or remainder of home incarceration. The State asked for maximum sentencing. The Court denied alternative sentence and Myers was sentenced to six months in the TVRJ for each offense; sentences to run consecutively. He was given 65 days’ time served and fined $1,000 on each count. Myers was allowed a week to prepare his residence and employment before self-report- ing June 30.

A jury trial is set for August 27 in the case the State vs Arnold Schoolcraft, 41, of White Sulphur Springs. Schoolcraft was indicted on one count, counterfeiting; and one count, unlawful assault on law enforcement officer.

Austin Lee Shaver, 19, of Charlottesville, Virginia, waived his right to an extradition hearing and agreed to voluntarily return to Rockbridge County, Virginia, for pending charges.

Mya Hippert, 23, of Marlinton, waived her right to an extradition hearing and agreed to voluntarily return to Rockbridge County, Virginia, for pending charges.

Courtney Wilfong Kincaid, 39, of Marlinton, was terminated from the Southeastern Drug Court Program. She appeared for her hearing wherein she pleaded guilty to one count, burglary; one count, conspiracy; one count, receiving or transferring stolen goods. Her bond was revoked, and she was remanded to custody until sentencing.

The court revoked probation for Christina Giese, 43, of Arbovale, and gave her until July 3 to enter a rehab program. If she is not entered into a program, she is to self-report by noon that day for transport to the regional jail.

The State has offered a plea proposal in its case against Randall Moore, 45, of Arbovale. Defense counsel asked for a continuance of trial to discuss the plea offer. Moore waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. A status hearing/change of plea is set for July 24. The defendant was remanded to custody. Moore was indicted on one count, murder in the first degree.

Roy Lynn Walker, 59, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest to Count I of the indictment, harassment; and no contest to Count III, indecent exposure. He was sentenced to time served of 180 days in Count I and 67 days in Count II which run consecutively for a total of 247 days. The defendant completed his sentence as of that day. The State asked that Counts II, IV and V be dismissed with prejudice. Walker was released from bond.

A capias was issued for Jesse Glen Feury, 34, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for his hearing. Feury was indicted on one count, conspiracy; one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling; and one count, grand larceny.

An evaluation report was tendered to the court finding that Chelsea Ann Ryder, 35, of Dunmore, is not competent to stand trial. A hearing on competency restoration is set for July 23. Ryder’s bond requires random drug and alcohol screens. Ryder was indicted on one count, burg- lary; and one count, petit larceny.

Hunter Gabriel Grimes, 31, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to Count IV, battery; and to Count V, destruction of property. The state asked for dismissal of Counts I through III with prejudice. Sentencing and disposition is set for August 13. Grimes remains on present bond.