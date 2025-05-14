Tourism has been a key driver, not only of the region’s economy, but also for the state Saturday, May 17, will be the Grand-Opening of the newly constructed Monday-Lick Trail, which will draw several more thousands of visitors annually.

But it is crucial that we diversify beyond tourism. Reliance in a single sector leaves the area vulnerable to potential downturns in tourism. To create a more resilient economy, the region must consider ways to leverage existing tourism assets.

Broadband has the potential to strengthen other sectors of the economy. Around the country people are moving to areas with biking and hiking trails. Expanding the region’s digital infrastructure is paramount, particularly in rural areas like Pocahontas County. Groups and organizations, such as Regional Optical Communications (ROC) and the Pocahontas County Broadband Council have been working hard on fiber and additional options for many years. The good news is – new, and improved internet is closer than ever before.

Affordable and accessible “rural” Broadband can energize those other segments of the local economy, particularly, in the “work-from-home” categories.

I have a neighbor, who lives behind me, who dispatches freight from the west-coast on his home computer. Literally, across the street from my home is another lady who programed robots for the US Postal Service from her home. (She has recently retired). But both parties have made a living, working from home. Fiber connectivity into our hills and hollows, (and farms), will provide many others with the same opportunity.

Encouraging entrepreneurship within these sectors can help to build a more resilient local economy for all.

Sam